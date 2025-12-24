Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..

GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security: Non-human identity security platform for secrets detection and management. built by GitGuardian. Core capabilities include Secrets detection in code repositories, Public GitHub monitoring, NHI governance and observability..

Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.