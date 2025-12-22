Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial secrets detection tool by Aikido Security. git-secrets is a free secrets detection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
Teams with developers committing to shared repositories should deploy git-secrets before anything else in their secrets management stack; it's the only free tool that actually stops credentials from hitting version control in the first place. With 12,952 GitHub stars and active adoption across tech companies, it's proven enough to catch the breach vectors that cost the most to remediate later. Skip this if your developers work in air-gapped environments or you need centralized policy enforcement across multiple repositories; git-secrets is a local hook, not a platform.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs git-secrets for your secrets detection needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
git-secrets: Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Secrets Detection is developed by Aikido Security. git-secrets is open-source with 12,952 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Secrets Detection and git-secrets serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both are Secrets Detection tools. Key differences: Aikido Secrets Detection is Commercial while git-secrets is Free, git-secrets is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox