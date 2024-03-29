Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
APKLeaks is a free secrets detection tool. git-secrets is a free secrets detection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app security teams doing pre-release or third-party assessment of Android apps will value APKLeaks for its speed at extracting hardcoded secrets and API endpoints that static analysis alone often misses. The tool's command-line design and 5,995 GitHub stars reflect real adoption among developers and security researchers who need quick, scriptable APK inspection without licensing overhead. Skip this if you need post-deployment mobile threat detection or runtime behavioral analysis; APKLeaks is strictly a pre-build scanning tool with no cloud integration or continuous monitoring capability.
Teams with developers committing to shared repositories should deploy git-secrets before anything else in their secrets management stack; it's the only free tool that actually stops credentials from hitting version control in the first place. With 12,952 GitHub stars and active adoption across tech companies, it's proven enough to catch the breach vectors that cost the most to remediate later. Skip this if your developers work in air-gapped environments or you need centralized policy enforcement across multiple repositories; git-secrets is a local hook, not a platform.
APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes.
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
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Common questions about comparing APKLeaks vs git-secrets for your secrets detection needs.
APKLeaks: APKLeaks is a command-line tool that scans Android APK files to identify embedded URIs, endpoints, and secrets for security assessment purposes..
git-secrets: Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APKLeaks is open-source with 5,995 GitHub stars. git-secrets is open-source with 12,952 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APKLeaks and git-secrets serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both are Secrets Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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