Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial secrets detection tool by Aikido Security. Checkmarx One is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need Checkmarx One if your AppSec program is fragmented across separate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools; consolidating to one platform cuts tool sprawl and gets findings into remediation faster through AI-powered triage. The vendor's 993-person scale and hybrid deployment model mean you get both the resources for sustained product updates and flexibility to run on-premises or cloud. Where Checkmarx One falls short is post-breach response and asset recovery; it prioritizes risk assessment and supply chain visibility over incident containment, so pair it with a dedicated SOAR or incident response platform if you need fast remediation orchestration.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs Checkmarx One for your secrets detection needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
Checkmarx One: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, and ASPM capabilities. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Secrets Detection differentiates with CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active. Checkmarx One differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Software composition analysis (SCA).
Aikido Secrets Detection is developed by Aikido Security. Checkmarx One is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Secrets Detection and Checkmarx One serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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