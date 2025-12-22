Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..

Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..

Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.