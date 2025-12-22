Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..

Avertro Threat Modeling and Simulation: AI-driven threat modeling & simulation platform using MITRE ATT&CK framework. built by Avertro. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat scenario modeling, MITRE ATT&CK framework integration, Real-time threat intelligence integration..

Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.