Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..

Application Security Testing: Application security testing product from Trace Security. built by TraceSecurity. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.