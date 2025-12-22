Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain
Development teams shipping code through npm and PyPI pipelines need Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain primarily for its Package Firewall, which stops malicious and typo-squatted dependencies before they enter your build, not after scanning finds them. The tool maps your complete dependency tree including transitive vulnerabilities and enforces policies directly in CI/CD, addressing the GV.SC supply chain risk management function that most vulnerability scanners skip entirely. Skip this if you're still operating without automated dependency monitoring or if your codebase relies heavily on private registries and language ecosystems beyond npm and PyPI; you'll outgrow the package registry coverage quickly.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain: Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain differentiates with Software Composition Analysis for dependency vulnerability detection, Complete dependency tree mapping for direct and transitive dependencies, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both cover Dependency Scanning, SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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