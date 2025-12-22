Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. NetRise Platform is a commercial software supply chain security tool by NetRise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Security teams managing compiled software and third-party binaries without source code visibility should start with NetRise Platform, which generates SBOMs and detects hard-coded secrets directly from binary analysis rather than requiring source access. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory functions that most SCA tools skip, and its EU CRA compliance support matters if you're auditing vendor software against emerging regulations. Skip this if your codebase is primarily interpreted languages or if you need deep integration with existing CI/CD scanning workflows; NetRise works best as a dedicated binary inspector sitting outside your build pipeline.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs NetRise Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
NetRise Platform: Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen. built by NetRise. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis for compiled software, Automated SBOM generation from binary analysis, Hard-coded secrets detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. NetRise Platform differentiates with Binary code analysis for compiled software, Automated SBOM generation from binary analysis, Hard-coded secrets detection.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. NetRise Platform is developed by NetRise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and NetRise Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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