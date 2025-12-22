Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

NetRise Platform: Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen. built by NetRise. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis for compiled software, Automated SBOM generation from binary analysis, Hard-coded secrets detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.