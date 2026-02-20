Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. NetRise Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by NetRise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Security teams managing compiled software and third-party binaries without source code visibility should start with NetRise Platform, which generates SBOMs and detects hard-coded secrets directly from binary analysis rather than requiring source access. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory functions that most SCA tools skip, and its EU CRA compliance support matters if you're auditing vendor software against emerging regulations. Skip this if your codebase is primarily interpreted languages or if you need deep integration with existing CI/CD scanning workflows; NetRise works best as a dedicated binary inspector sitting outside your build pipeline.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs NetRise Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
NetRise Platform: Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen. built by NetRise. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis for compiled software, Automated SBOM generation from binary analysis, Hard-coded secrets detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. NetRise Platform differentiates with Binary code analysis for compiled software, Automated SBOM generation from binary analysis, Hard-coded secrets detection.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. NetRise Platform is developed by NetRise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and NetRise Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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