Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Invicti Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Invicti Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to cut through SCA alert noise will find real value in Invicti's proof-based validation, which confirms exploitable vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy instead of forcing you to triage hundreds of false positives. The static-and-dynamic combination catches both known components in your codebase and what actually runs at runtime, which matters when transitive dependencies hide the real attack surface. Skip this if your primary concern is license compliance over vulnerability exploitation; the tool prioritizes exploitability scoring and remediation guidance over broad license catalog coverage.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Invicti Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Invicti Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based validation to confirm exploitable component vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy, Static and dynamic SCA combining code analysis with runtime component detection, Automatic SBOM generation and scanning in CycloneDX and SPDX formats..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Invicti Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Proof-based validation to confirm exploitable component vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy, Static and dynamic SCA combining code analysis with runtime component detection, Automatic SBOM generation and scanning in CycloneDX and SPDX formats.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Invicti Software Composition Analysis is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Invicti Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox