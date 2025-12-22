Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

Invicti Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based validation to confirm exploitable component vulnerabilities with 99.98% accuracy, Static and dynamic SCA combining code analysis with runtime component detection, Automatic SBOM generation and scanning in CycloneDX and SPDX formats..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.