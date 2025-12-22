Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin is a free software supply chain security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
DevOps teams shipping Helm charts through air-gapped or highly regulated environments need Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin because it's the only free option that bakes cryptographic verification directly into the chart deployment pipeline without external dependencies. The plugin integrates native GnuPG signing, meaning your chart provenance lives in the same key infrastructure your team already operates. This is a narrow fit: it solves chart authenticity for teams already managing GPG keys at scale; if your organization treats Helm as a convenience layer and hasn't invested in key governance, the operational overhead outweighs the security gain.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Helm plugin for cryptographically signing and verifying charts with GnuPG integration.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin: Helm plugin for cryptographically signing and verifying charts with GnuPG integration..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk and Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin is Free, Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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