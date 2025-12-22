Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Checkov is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
DevOps and platform engineering teams deploying infrastructure as code across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Checkov's value in its ability to catch misconfigurations before they reach production, without requiring agents or cloud-native integrations. With 8,535 GitHub stars and zero licensing cost, adoption friction disappears for teams already living in CI/CD pipelines. The tradeoff is real: Checkov excels at shift-left scanning but lacks the runtime context and drift detection that teams relying heavily on NIST Monitor and Respond functions will need, making it a poor fit for organizations seeking a unified cloud security platform.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Checkov for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Checkov: Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Checkov is open-source with 8,535 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Checkov serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while Checkov is Free, Checkov is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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