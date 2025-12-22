Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.

CyberChecker

Startups and SMBs shipping web applications faster than they can hire security staff should use CyberChecker to catch the obvious gaps before they become incidents. The 60+ automated checks cover ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls, giving you visibility into what's actually broken without requiring manual code review or penetration testing. Skip this if your applications are already behind a WAF and your team has capacity for custom scanning rules; CyberChecker's strength is speed and coverage for teams with neither.