Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. CyberChecker is a commercial security scanning tool by CyberChecker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Startups and SMBs shipping web applications faster than they can hire security staff should use CyberChecker to catch the obvious gaps before they become incidents. The 60+ automated checks cover ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls, giving you visibility into what's actually broken without requiring manual code review or penetration testing. Skip this if your applications are already behind a WAF and your team has capacity for custom scanning rules; CyberChecker's strength is speed and coverage for teams with neither.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
Automated web vulnerability scanner with 60+ security checks
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Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs CyberChecker for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
CyberChecker: Automated web vulnerability scanner with 60+ security checks. built by CyberChecker..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. CyberChecker is developed by CyberChecker. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner and CyberChecker serve similar Security Scanning use cases: both are Security Scanning tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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