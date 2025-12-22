Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. ThreatDown Patch Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in patch backlogs will benefit most from ThreatDown Patch Management's CVE prioritization engine, which surfaces the vulnerabilities actually exploited in the wild rather than forcing you to remediate everything equally. The platform covers both PR.PS (platform hardening through systematic patching) and ID.RA (risk-informed remediation), meaning you patch based on what matters to your environment, not vendor severity ratings. Skip this if you need agent-free patching across air-gapped networks or demand extensive third-party OS support beyond Windows and macOS; ThreatDown's strength is velocity over breadth.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
Automated patch management software for fixing software vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs ThreatDown Patch Management for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
ThreatDown Patch Management: Automated patch management software for fixing software vulnerabilities. built by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability patching, CVE prioritization and remediation, OneView platform integration..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner differentiates with EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation. ThreatDown Patch Management differentiates with Automated vulnerability patching, CVE prioritization and remediation, OneView platform integration.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. ThreatDown Patch Management is developed by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner and ThreatDown Patch Management serve similar Security Scanning use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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