Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..

ThreatDown Patch Management: Automated patch management software for fixing software vulnerabilities. built by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability patching, CVE prioritization and remediation, OneView platform integration..

Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.