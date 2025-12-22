Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..

ProjectDiscovery Nuclei: Vulnerability scanner using templates to scan apps, cloud, and networks. built by ProjectDiscovery. Core capabilities include Template-based vulnerability scanning with 12,000+ templates, Scanning for applications, cloud infrastructure, and networks, Internal and external network scanning capabilities..

Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.