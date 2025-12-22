Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..

ConnectSecure Operating System Patching: Automated OS patching for Windows and Mac systems with scheduling. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include View missing OS patches for Windows and Mac systems, Automated patch installation with scheduling and policies, Manual patch remediation through Patch Management module..

Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.