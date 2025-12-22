Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido EOL Scanner is a commercial security scanning tool by Aikido Security. Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker is a free certificate lifecycle management tool by Beagle Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing polyglot codebases across GitHub, GitLab, and container registries should pick Aikido EOL Scanner because it detects unsupported dependencies before they become compliance violations or attack surface. The tool maps EOL components to internet-exposed runtime instances, which forces prioritization conversations your team actually needs to have instead of drowning in dependency reports. Skip this if your organization runs a single language stack or hasn't integrated version control and container scanning into your asset inventory yet; Aikido's value compounds with deployment complexity.
Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers
Checks SSL certificate expiry dates and sends email notifications
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido EOL Scanner vs Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker for your security scanning needs.
Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..
Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker: Checks SSL certificate expiry dates and sends email notifications. built by Beagle Security. Core capabilities include SSL certificate expiry checking, Certificate issuer information display, Certificate issuance details..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido EOL Scanner differentiates with EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation. Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker differentiates with SSL certificate expiry checking, Certificate issuer information display, Certificate issuance details.
Aikido EOL Scanner is developed by Aikido Security. Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker is developed by Beagle Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido EOL Scanner and Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker serve similar Security Scanning use cases. Key differences: Aikido EOL Scanner is Commercial while Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox