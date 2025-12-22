Aikido EOL Scanner: Detects end-of-life and outdated software in code and containers. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include EOL detection in code repositories, EOL detection in container images, Proactive EOL warnings with severity escalation..

Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker: Checks SSL certificate expiry dates and sends email notifications. built by Beagle Security. Core capabilities include SSL certificate expiry checking, Certificate issuer information display, Certificate issuance details..

Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.