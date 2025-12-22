Aqua Security Vulnerability Management: Scans artifacts across SDLC for vulnerabilities, malware, secrets & misconfigs. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Container image scanning for vulnerabilities and malware, VM image and serverless function scanning, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) template scanning..

Beagle Security SSL Certificate Checker: Checks SSL certificate expiry dates and sends email notifications. built by Beagle Security. Core capabilities include SSL certificate expiry checking, Certificate issuer information display, Certificate issuance details..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.