Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Synack Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Synack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
Synack Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external attack surfaces will get the most from Synack Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds assets you don't know you own through continuous passive scanning of domains, IP ranges, and subsidiaries. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring, which means you're building real inventory rigor, not just running occasional scans. Skip this if your organization lacks the ops maturity to act on discovered assets quickly; Synack surfaces the problem faster than most teams can remediate it.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs Synack Attack Surface Discovery for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Synack Attack Surface Discovery: External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting. built by Synack. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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