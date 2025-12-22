Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Pentera Credential Exposure: Tests leaked/stolen credentials against attack surfaces to identify exposures. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Dark web credential monitoring and collection, Credential validation across internal, external, and cloud attack surfaces, Credential stuffing testing..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.