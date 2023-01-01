Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Plexicus ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Plexicus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Startups and SMBs with fragmented security tooling across code, dependencies, and infrastructure will find value in Plexicus ASPM's automated remediation engine, which actually closes findings instead of just flagging them. The platform covers NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions across your entire software supply chain from git to cloud deployment, and its Codex Remedium Agent handles remediation at scale without manual triage overhead. Skip this if you need mature CSPM-only capabilities or vendor-agnostic IaC scanning beyond Terraform and CloudFormation; Plexicus is built for teams prioritizing developer velocity over exhaustive compliance reporting.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Plexicus ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Plexicus ASPM: ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Plexicus ASPM differentiates with Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Plexicus ASPM is developed by Plexicus founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST integrates with SAST tools, SCA tools, CSPM tools, Runtime API security tools, Bug bounty programs and 3 more. Plexicus ASPM integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, AWS. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro AI SAST and Plexicus ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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