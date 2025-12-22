Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Semgrep Assistant is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Development teams drowning in SAST noise will cut false positives by 40-60% with Semgrep Assistant's AI triage; the tool learns from your org's actual risk decisions instead of forcing generic rules. It integrates directly into pull requests with step-by-step remediation guidance, meaning developers fix issues before code review rather than after. Skip this if you need SAST from scratch,Semgrep Assistant sits on top of the Semgrep SAST engine and won't work as a standalone scanner.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Semgrep Assistant for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Semgrep Assistant: AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include AI-powered false positive filtering, Automated finding triage using LLMs, Step-by-step remediation guidance in pull requests..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review differentiates with Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns. Semgrep Assistant differentiates with AI-powered false positive filtering, Automated finding triage using LLMs, Step-by-step remediation guidance in pull requests.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Semgrep Assistant is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review integrates with Azure DevOps. Semgrep Assistant integrates with Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido AI Code Review and Semgrep Assistant serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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