Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..

Semgrep Assistant: AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include AI-powered false positive filtering, Automated finding triage using LLMs, Step-by-step remediation guidance in pull requests..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.