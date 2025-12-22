Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Semgrep Assistant: AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include AI-powered false positive filtering, Automated finding triage using LLMs, Step-by-step remediation guidance in pull requests..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.