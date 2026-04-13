Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Adronite is a commercial static application security testing tool by Adronite. Semgrep Assistant is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in SAST noise will cut false positives by 40-60% with Semgrep Assistant's AI triage; the tool learns from your org's actual risk decisions instead of forcing generic rules. It integrates directly into pull requests with step-by-step remediation guidance, meaning developers fix issues before code review rather than after. Skip this if you need SAST from scratch,Semgrep Assistant sits on top of the Semgrep SAST engine and won't work as a standalone scanner.
AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis.
AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance
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Common questions about comparing Adronite vs Semgrep Assistant for your static application security testing needs.
Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..
Semgrep Assistant: AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include AI-powered false positive filtering, Automated finding triage using LLMs, Step-by-step remediation guidance in pull requests..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adronite differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization. Semgrep Assistant differentiates with AI-powered false positive filtering, Automated finding triage using LLMs, Step-by-step remediation guidance in pull requests.
Adronite is developed by Adronite. Semgrep Assistant is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adronite and Semgrep Assistant serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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