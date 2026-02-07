Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

VicOne GenAI: GenAI-powered automotive security platform for risk mgmt & threat detection. built by VicOne. Core capabilities include Automated risk scoring and ranking with trend reporting, AI-powered vulnerability assessment and prioritization, Automated UN R155 compliance report generation..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.