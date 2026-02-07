Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..

Polymer AI Security: Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include Identity-aware access management for human and AI identities, Continuous data classification and labeling, Real-time risk scoring and vulnerability assessment..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.