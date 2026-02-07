Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..

MCP Gateway: Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Granular access control for AI agent tool usage, Role-based access control (RBAC) for agents and LLMs, Read/write operation restrictions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.