Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. MCP Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents need MCP Gateway to enforce access control before agents touch your tools and data, not after they've already made the call. The sub-10ms latency on GPU means you're not choosing between security and agent responsiveness, and the full audit trail covers your liability when auditors ask what that agent actually did. Skip this if your agents are still in isolated sandbox environments or if you're not yet running agents in production; the value sits entirely in controlling access across live, production agent deployments.
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Guardian Agent vs MCP Gateway for your agentic ai security needs.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
MCP Gateway: Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Granular access control for AI agent tool usage, Role-based access control (RBAC) for agents and LLMs, Read/write operation restrictions..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent differentiates with Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows. MCP Gateway differentiates with Granular access control for AI agent tool usage, Role-based access control (RBAC) for agents and LLMs, Read/write operation restrictions.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is developed by Aiceberg. MCP Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent and MCP Gateway serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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