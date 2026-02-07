Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. Eve AI Agent Registry is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Eve Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across internal tools will find Eve AI Agent Registry essential for the one thing most organizations skip: actually knowing what agents exist and what they're doing. The platform maps your agent inventory, enforces policy controls, and catches prompt injection attacks in real-time; its NIST coverage is strongest in asset management and continuous monitoring, which directly addresses the shadow AI problem most teams don't realize they have. Skip this if your agent use is still experimental or limited to third-party SaaS,Eve's value compounds only when you have enough internal AI infrastructure to worry about governance.
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
Security platform for Agentic AI with discovery, policy control & detection
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Guardian Agent vs Eve AI Agent Registry for your agentic ai security needs.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
Eve AI Agent Registry: Security platform for Agentic AI with discovery, policy control & detection. built by Eve Security. Core capabilities include AI agent registry for centralized tracking and management, Prompt injection attack protection with real-time filtering, Data loss prevention for PII and intellectual property..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent differentiates with Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows. Eve AI Agent Registry differentiates with AI agent registry for centralized tracking and management, Prompt injection attack protection with real-time filtering, Data loss prevention for PII and intellectual property.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent is developed by Aiceberg. Eve AI Agent Registry is developed by Eve Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent and Eve AI Agent Registry serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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