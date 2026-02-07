Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..

Eve AI Agent Registry: Security platform for Agentic AI with discovery, policy control & detection. built by Eve Security. Core capabilities include AI agent registry for centralized tracking and management, Prompt injection attack protection with real-time filtering, Data loss prevention for PII and intellectual property..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.