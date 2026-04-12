Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Eve AI Agent Registry is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Eve Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across internal tools will find Eve AI Agent Registry essential for the one thing most organizations skip: actually knowing what agents exist and what they're doing. The platform maps your agent inventory, enforces policy controls, and catches prompt injection attacks in real-time; its NIST coverage is strongest in asset management and continuous monitoring, which directly addresses the shadow AI problem most teams don't realize they have. Skip this if your agent use is still experimental or limited to third-party SaaS,Eve's value compounds only when you have enough internal AI infrastructure to worry about governance.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Security platform for Agentic AI with discovery, policy control & detection
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Eve AI Agent Registry for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Eve AI Agent Registry: Security platform for Agentic AI with discovery, policy control & detection. built by Eve Security. Core capabilities include AI agent registry for centralized tracking and management, Prompt injection attack protection with real-time filtering, Data loss prevention for PII and intellectual property..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault differentiates with Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails. Eve AI Agent Registry differentiates with AI agent registry for centralized tracking and management, Prompt injection attack protection with real-time filtering, Data loss prevention for PII and intellectual property.
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. Eve AI Agent Registry is developed by Eve Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and Eve AI Agent Registry serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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