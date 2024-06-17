Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Eve AI Agent Registry: Security platform for Agentic AI with discovery, policy control & detection. built by Eve Security. Core capabilities include AI agent registry for centralized tracking and management, Prompt injection attack protection with real-time filtering, Data loss prevention for PII and intellectual property..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.