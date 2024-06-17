Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Adversa AI. Eve AI Agent Registry is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Eve Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security
Enterprise security teams deploying LLM agents and retrieval-augmented generation systems need Adversa AI Agentic AI Security because it's the only platform purpose-built to red team AI agents at scale rather than treating them as static ML models. The tool covers threat modeling and continuous hardening across MCP implementations, addressing the attack surface that traditional AI security misses entirely. Skip this if your org runs only inference-only GenAI applications without agentic loops; you're paying for capabilities you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across internal tools will find Eve AI Agent Registry essential for the one thing most organizations skip: actually knowing what agents exist and what they're doing. The platform maps your agent inventory, enforces policy controls, and catches prompt injection attacks in real-time; its NIST coverage is strongest in asset management and continuous monitoring, which directly addresses the shadow AI problem most teams don't realize they have. Skip this if your agent use is still experimental or limited to third-party SaaS,Eve's value compounds only when you have enough internal AI infrastructure to worry about governance.
AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models
Security platform for Agentic AI with discovery, policy control & detection
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Common questions about comparing Adversa AI Agentic AI Security vs Eve AI Agent Registry for your agentic ai security needs.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..
Eve AI Agent Registry: Security platform for Agentic AI with discovery, policy control & detection. built by Eve Security. Core capabilities include AI agent registry for centralized tracking and management, Prompt injection attack protection with real-time filtering, Data loss prevention for PII and intellectual property..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security differentiates with AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review. Eve AI Agent Registry differentiates with AI agent registry for centralized tracking and management, Prompt injection attack protection with real-time filtering, Data loss prevention for PII and intellectual property.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security is developed by Adversa AI. Eve AI Agent Registry is developed by Eve Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adversa AI Agentic AI Security and Eve AI Agent Registry serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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