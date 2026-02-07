Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. ESET AI Skills Checker is a free agentic ai security tool by ESET. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
Teams deploying AI agents into production need ESET AI Skills Checker because it's the only free pre-installation verification layer that actually blocks malicious skill dependencies before they land in your environment. The tool covers both code injection and publisher reputation across real-time URL analysis, addressing ID.RA risk assessment at the moment it matters most. Skip this if your organization has no AI agent deployments yet or treats skill vetting as a post-incident forensics problem rather than a gate.
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Guardian Agent vs ESET AI Skills Checker for your agentic ai security needs.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
ESET AI Skills Checker: Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Real-time AI skill URL analysis, Malicious activity detection before installation, Publisher reputation checking..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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