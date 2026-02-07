Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. CloudMatos Aegis Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by CloudMatos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying multi-agent AI systems need CloudMatos Aegis Gateway because it's the only runtime control point that actually stops agent actions before they happen, not after; parameter-level API access control and sub-20ms policy evaluation mean you can enforce governance at the speed agents operate. The tool covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 categories across access control, data protection, and continuous monitoring, with immutable audit logs that satisfy compliance requirements without friction. Skip this if your AI systems are still single-agent or if you're looking for a detection-only solution; Aegis Gateway is built for enforcement, not visibility.
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Guardian Agent vs CloudMatos Aegis Gateway for your agentic ai security needs.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
CloudMatos Aegis Gateway: Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time policy enforcement for AI agent actions, Parameter-level API access control, Human-in-the-loop approval workflows for high-risk operations..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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