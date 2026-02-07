Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. Caterpillar is a free agentic ai security tool by Alice. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
Startup and SMB security teams adopting Claude Skills or similar AI agents need Caterpillar because it's the only free CLI scanner that catches permission escalation and credential theft in agent code before installation. It installs via curl with zero API key friction and covers both the ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform hardening that NIST CSF 2.0 demands. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment agent monitoring or runtime behavior analysis; Caterpillar stops threats at the gate, not in production.
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation.
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Common questions about comparing Aiceberg Guardian Agent vs Caterpillar for your agentic ai security needs.
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
Caterpillar: CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Scan AI skill files and directories for security threats, Detect dangerous or excessive permission requests, Identify data exfiltration behaviors in skills..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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