Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..

Caterpillar: CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Scan AI skill files and directories for security threats, Detect dangerous or excessive permission requests, Identify data exfiltration behaviors in skills..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.