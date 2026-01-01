Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. SikkerAPI is a free threat intel feeds tool by SikkerAPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Startups and small security teams with limited threat intel budgets should use SikkerAPI for its free IP reputation API backed by real honeypot telemetry across 17 protocols, giving you observable attack patterns without vendor lock-in or per-query fees. The transparent confidence scoring tied to actual sensor events means you're not buying a black box; Fail2Ban and CSF Firewall integrations let you automate blocklists directly into your stack. Skip this if you need endpoint detection, identity intelligence, or SIEM-grade correlation; SikkerAPI does one thing well and stays in its lane.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports.
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs SikkerAPI for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
SikkerAPI: IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports. built by SikkerAPI. Core capabilities include IP reputation lookup supporting IPv4, IPv6, and CIDR notation, Honeypot sensor network spanning 17 protocols (SSH, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, FTP, SMTP, Redis, and more), Transparent confidence scoring based on observable events..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. SikkerAPI differentiates with IP reputation lookup supporting IPv4, IPv6, and CIDR notation, Honeypot sensor network spanning 17 protocols (SSH, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, FTP, SMTP, Redis, and more), Transparent confidence scoring based on observable events.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. SikkerAPI is developed by SikkerAPI founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and SikkerAPI serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both cover IP Address, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: AI SPERA Criminal IP is Commercial while SikkerAPI is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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