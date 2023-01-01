Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Abstract Security. SikkerAPI is a free threat intel feeds tool by SikkerAPI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Startups and small security teams with limited threat intel budgets should use SikkerAPI for its free IP reputation API backed by real honeypot telemetry across 17 protocols, giving you observable attack patterns without vendor lock-in or per-query fees. The transparent confidence scoring tied to actual sensor events means you're not buying a black box; Fail2Ban and CSF Firewall integrations let you automate blocklists directly into your stack. Skip this if you need endpoint detection, identity intelligence, or SIEM-grade correlation; SikkerAPI does one thing well and stays in its lane.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports.
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs SikkerAPI for your threat intel platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
SikkerAPI: IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports. built by SikkerAPI. Core capabilities include IP reputation lookup supporting IPv4, IPv6, and CIDR notation, Honeypot sensor network spanning 17 protocols (SSH, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, FTP, SMTP, Redis, and more), Transparent confidence scoring based on observable events..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abstract Intel Gallery differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure. SikkerAPI differentiates with IP reputation lookup supporting IPv4, IPv6, and CIDR notation, Honeypot sensor network spanning 17 protocols (SSH, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, FTP, SMTP, Redis, and more), Transparent confidence scoring based on observable events.
Abstract Intel Gallery is developed by Abstract Security founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. SikkerAPI is developed by SikkerAPI founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abstract Intel Gallery integrates with Silent Push, Mandiant, SecurityScorecard. SikkerAPI integrates with Fail2Ban, CSF Firewall, Nginx, iptables, ipset. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abstract Intel Gallery and SikkerAPI serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Abstract Intel Gallery is Commercial while SikkerAPI is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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