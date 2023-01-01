Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

SikkerAPI: IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports. built by SikkerAPI. Core capabilities include IP reputation lookup supporting IPv4, IPv6, and CIDR notation, Honeypot sensor network spanning 17 protocols (SSH, HTTP, MySQL, PostgreSQL, FTP, SMTP, Redis, and more), Transparent confidence scoring based on observable events..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.