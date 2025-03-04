Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. KELA Identity Guard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by KELA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Security teams responsible for credential compromise response will get the most from KELA Identity Guard because it monitors infostealer logs and dark web marketplaces in real time, catching exposed credentials hours before attackers weaponize them at scale. The tool covers ID.AM asset discovery across domains, IPs, and SaaS applications while feeding DE.CM continuous monitoring directly into automated remediation playbooks for password resets and MFA enforcement, which shrinks response time from days to minutes. Skip this if your organization needs broader threat intelligence beyond identity compromise or runs primarily on-premises infrastructure; KELA's strength is depth in credential monitoring, not width across threat types.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs KELA Identity Guard for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
KELA Identity Guard: Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. KELA Identity Guard differentiates with Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. KELA Identity Guard is developed by KELA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and KELA Identity Guard serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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