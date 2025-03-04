AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

KELA Identity Guard: Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web. built by KELA. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, forums, and messaging channels, Real-time alerts for compromised credentials and identities, Automatic severity classification and alert prioritization..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.