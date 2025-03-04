Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by KELA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform
Security teams managing external attack surface across SMB through Enterprise will gain the most from KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform because it prioritizes dark web and cybercrime underground monitoring where your actual threats are discussing you, not generic vulnerability feeds. The platform delivers continuous monitoring aligned with NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, with threat actor tracking that moves faster than your incident response typically can. Skip this if your team needs internal vulnerability correlation or asset context from your own network; KELA lives external and stays there.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Cyber threat intelligence platform monitoring external threats & cybercrime
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform: Cyber threat intelligence platform monitoring external threats & cybercrime. built by KELA. Core capabilities include External threat exposure monitoring, Cybercrime underground intelligence collection, Dark web and forum monitoring..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform differentiates with External threat exposure monitoring, Cybercrime underground intelligence collection, Dark web and forum monitoring.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform is developed by KELA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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