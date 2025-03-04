Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.

KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

Security teams managing external attack surface across SMB through Enterprise will gain the most from KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform because it prioritizes dark web and cybercrime underground monitoring where your actual threats are discussing you, not generic vulnerability feeds. The platform delivers continuous monitoring aligned with NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, with threat actor tracking that moves faster than your incident response typically can. Skip this if your team needs internal vulnerability correlation or asset context from your own network; KELA lives external and stays there.