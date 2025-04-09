Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

KELA Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform: Cyber threat intelligence platform monitoring external threats & cybercrime. built by KELA. Core capabilities include External threat exposure monitoring, Cybercrime underground intelligence collection, Dark web and forum monitoring..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.