Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. InQuest Labs is a free detection engineering tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Security teams running high-volume email environments will find InQuest Labs useful for rapidly triaging unknown files and URLs against its malware corpus before they reach end users. The platform's free tier removes budget friction for teams piloting email threat detection, and its integration with common email gateways means deployment happens in days, not months. Skip this if you need threat intelligence feeds for broader network defense or incident response context; InQuest is narrowly built for email-specific payload analysis.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs InQuest Labs for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
InQuest Labs: The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and InQuest Labs serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: AI SPERA Criminal IP is Commercial while InQuest Labs is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox