AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

AIL Framework: AIL Framework is a modular system for analyzing and detecting information leaks from unstructured data sources, with capabilities for data extraction, correlation, and integration with threat intelligence platforms..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.