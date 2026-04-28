AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

Sysdig AI Workload Security: Security platform for AI/GenAI workloads with runtime visibility & threat detection. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Automatic detection of suspicious activities in AI workloads, Real-time threat detection for unauthorized access and model manipulation, AI package and engine inventory across cloud environments..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.