Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. Sysdig AI Workload Security is a commercial ai spm tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying multiple generative AI models across cloud platforms need visibility into AI-specific attack paths and shadow AI instances that standard container security tools ignore, and Sysdig AI Workload Security is built specifically for that gap. The platform covers NIST ID.AM, DE.CM, and DE.AE functions across OpenAI, Bedrock, Anthropic, and Vertex AI simultaneously, mapping both static package vulnerabilities and runtime manipulation attempts in a single inventory. Skip this if your AI workloads are still in pilot phase or confined to a single cloud provider; the ROI only clicks when you're managing dozens of models across environments.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
Security platform for AI/GenAI workloads with runtime visibility & threat detection
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs Sysdig AI Workload Security for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
Sysdig AI Workload Security: Security platform for AI/GenAI workloads with runtime visibility & threat detection. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Automatic detection of suspicious activities in AI workloads, Real-time threat detection for unauthorized access and model manipulation, AI package and engine inventory across cloud environments..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Shield M99 differentiates with 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels. Sysdig AI Workload Security differentiates with Automatic detection of suspicious activities in AI workloads, Real-time threat detection for unauthorized access and model manipulation, AI package and engine inventory across cloud environments.
AI Shield M99 is developed by Red Specter Security. Sysdig AI Workload Security is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Shield M99 integrates with Docker, Kubernetes, AWS IAM, AWS Lambda, GCP service accounts. Sysdig AI Workload Security integrates with OpenAI, Amazon Bedrock, Anthropic, Google Vertex AI, IBM watsonx and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Shield M99 and Sysdig AI Workload Security serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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