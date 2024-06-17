Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.