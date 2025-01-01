Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Akto. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying internal generative AI applications or agent workflows should prioritize Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security for its focus on prompt injection and data exfiltration risks that standard API security tools miss. The platform's continuous monitoring across AI agent interactions directly addresses NIST PR.PS (platform security) and DE.CM (anomaly detection) in contexts where model abuse and prompt attacks pose material business risk. Skip this if your GenAI footprint is limited to third-party SaaS tools like ChatGPT; Akto's value concentrates on homegrown implementations where you control the deployment and risk exposure.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security: Secures homegrown AI and GenAI applications against prompt injection and abuse. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security differentiates with Prompt injection detection and prevention, Data exfiltration protection, Model abuse risk identification.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security is developed by Akto. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ and Akto Homegrown AI and GenAI Security serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both cover Prompt Injection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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