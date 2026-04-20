Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Score is a commercial ai governance tool by AI Score. AvePoint AgentPulse is a commercial agentic ai security tool by AvePoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents across Microsoft 365 environments need AvePoint AgentPulse because it's the only platform that treats agentic workflows as first-class security objects requiring dedicated governance, not bolted-on monitoring. The platform covers the full lifecycle from agent discovery through data protection and automated remediation, with strong NIST coverage across asset management, access control, and continuous monitoring. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud AI agents outside the Microsoft ecosystem or lacks the governance maturity to operationalize agent-specific policies; AgentPulse assumes you're ready to actually enforce controls, not just observe them.
Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises.
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Score vs AvePoint AgentPulse for your ai governance needs.
AI Score: Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises. built by AI Score. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility..
AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Score differentiates with Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility. AvePoint AgentPulse differentiates with AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup.
AI Score is developed by AI Score. AvePoint AgentPulse is developed by AvePoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Score and AvePoint AgentPulse serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox