Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.

Rampart Communications UBDM Core

Enterprise and mid-market teams defending wireless infrastructure against passive interception and jamming attacks should evaluate Rampart Communications UBDM Core; it encrypts all transmitted bits at the physical layer without degrading throughput, spectral efficiency, or power consumption, which eliminates the typical performance tradeoff that makes other wireless security implementations unpopular with RF engineers. The zero probability of intercept capability and anti-geolocation features address reconnaissance threats that standard link-layer encryption leaves exposed, and the implementation works as a logic block in existing SDR, FPGA, and ASIC platforms without analog RF hardware changes. Not the right fit if your wireless use case is consumer-grade WiFi or you need application-layer authentication alongside physical-layer protection; this is purpose-built for high-assurance RF environments where signal security itself is the threat model.