Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Domino Data Lab. Liminal is a commercial ai governance tool by Liminal AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple generative AI models need Liminal because it's the only platform that enforces governance and data protection across OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexia, and Google simultaneously without vendor lock-in. The real value is real-time observability of AI interactions paired with sensitive data masking; HIPAA and SOC 2 compliance certifications mean you can actually use this in regulated environments instead of building your own guardrails. Skip this if your org is still in the "let engineers pick their own AI tool" phase or if you need detection and response capabilities for AI-specific threats; Liminal prioritizes access control and data protection over behavioral anomaly detection in model outputs.
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
Enterprise platform for secure multi-model generative AI deployment & governance
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Common questions about comparing Domino Data Lab AI Governance vs Liminal for your ai governance needs.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab..
Liminal: Enterprise platform for secure multi-model generative AI deployment & governance. built by Liminal AI. Core capabilities include Unlimited access to multiple AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Google, Centralized AI governance with granular security controls, Real-time observability of all AI interactions..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is developed by Domino Data Lab. Liminal is developed by Liminal AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance and Liminal serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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