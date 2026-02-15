Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.

Liminal

Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple generative AI models need Liminal because it's the only platform that enforces governance and data protection across OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexia, and Google simultaneously without vendor lock-in. The real value is real-time observability of AI interactions paired with sensitive data masking; HIPAA and SOC 2 compliance certifications mean you can actually use this in regulated environments instead of building your own guardrails. Skip this if your org is still in the "let engineers pick their own AI tool" phase or if you need detection and response capabilities for AI-specific threats; Liminal prioritizes access control and data protection over behavioral anomaly detection in model outputs.