AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Liminal: Enterprise platform for secure multi-model generative AI deployment & governance. built by Liminal AI. Core capabilities include Unlimited access to multiple AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Google, Centralized AI governance with granular security controls, Real-time observability of all AI interactions..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.