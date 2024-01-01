Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.

Cygeniq AI

Mid-market and enterprise security teams wrestling with AI model vulnerabilities alongside traditional threat detection should evaluate Cygeniq AI for its dual focus; most vendors pick a lane, but Cygeniq addresses both Security for AI and AI for Security in one platform. The vendor's NIST CSF 2.0 alignment spans Detect and Identify functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and risk assessment, though governance advisory is the differentiator here over pure detection tools. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident response automation or extensive integrations with existing SIEM tooling; at 28 employees and founded in 2024, Cygeniq is still building out those connectors. The GenAI-driven risk advisory engine is genuinely useful for compliance teams, but don't expect it to replace your human threat analysts.