AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Cygeniq AI: AI security platform offering both Security for AI and AI for Security. built by Cygeniq AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection, GenAI enabled Automated RIsk, Compliance and governance advisory platform..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.